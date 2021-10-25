DBKL ICT Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to be improved to support smart city vision

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will shift towards a more data-driven management system through the DBKL ICT (Information Technology and Communications) Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to support its vision of becoming a smart city.

Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix) said the initiative was aimed at, among other things, increasing efficiency in the delivery of services and easing management and administration through the use of technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing.

“The use of smart city technology will be expanded, especially in planning and managing Kuala Lumpur to address urbanisation problems that impact the city’s residents, visitors and businesses.

“Indirectly, DBKL will improve the image of our capital city by providing services that will satisfy the needs of its populace,” he said at the launch of the DBKL ICT Strategic Plan 2021-2025, here, today.

Shahidan said the strategic plan encompassed 36 initiatives outlined in implementing five core areas including improving DBKL’s applications involving all departments, boosting ICT security and restoring ICT infrastructure during disasters. — Bernama