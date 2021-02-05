DBKL issues compounds on 11 hawkers without temporary licences

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4: Eleven out of the 87 hawkers in the “Wilayah Bebas Berniaga” (WBB) or Free Business Region area at Jalan Desa Rejang 1, here, were found to be without temporary licences during a Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO 2.0) special action operation yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said that 11 compound notices were issued against the hawkers involved for failing to apply for licences through the Licensing Of Hawkers (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-laws 2016.

“DBKL also placed cones, water barriers and installed safety tapes for the safety of road users and visitors as well as for the smooth traffic along Jalan Desa Rejang 1,“ according to the statement.

It said hawkers or traders with new licences and are new applicants need to comply with the terms and conditions of the licences as well as the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by DBKL.

DBKL also advised all hawkers and the public (customers) to comply with the SOPs of the health ministry and the National Security Council like practicing physical distancing and wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.- Bernama