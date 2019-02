KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) allocated about RM50.6 million to build a multi-storey carpark at the Raya Permai People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the nine-storey building will provide 1,002 parking spaces, compared to the 371 existing parking lots, in an effort to solve and reduce parking congestion in the densely populated area.

“Thank God, DBKL has succeeded in realising the dream of the people here to live comfortably and free from parking congestion because we know this problem is a serious one.

“We hope all the residents will appreciate and take care of this facility to be used as best as possible,“ he told reporters after launching the multi-storey car park, here today.

Also present was Primary Industries Minister and MP for Seputeh, Teresa Kok.

According to Nor Hisham, besides the carpark, the building also features other facilities such as a multi-purpose hall, a badminton court, a convenience store, 14 hawker stalls, a prayer room and toilet facilities, for the local community.

“People only have to pay a monthly parking fee of RM60, but for the first two months it is free. The facilities provided will also benefit all local residents,” he added.

The Raya Permai PPR multi-storey carpark is one of the 12 to be built at 12 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing Projects (PA), around the capital.

The People’s Housing Projects and other Public Housings involved, are namely Kampung Baru Air Panas PPR, Desa Rejang PA, Hiliran Ampang PPR, Seri Sabah PA, Seri Kota PA, Taman Mulia PPR, Desa Tun Razak PPR, Desa Petaling PPR, Pekan Kepong PPR, Intan Baiduri PPR, and Seri Pantai PPR. — Bernama