DBKL launches update exercise of public rental housing applicants

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public who applied for Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) rented units from 1998 to 2018 are requested to update their application information online within the next three months, from Sept 1 to Nov 30.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement said that for this purpose the applicant must visit http://eperumahan.dbkl.gov.my/erumah/.

“Some details need to be uploaded and updated. These include the identity card, income, marital status, residence, family members, information on people with disabilities and also property.

“Applicants who fail to update their information will be categorised as ‘inactive’ and their applications will not be processed other than considered (they) are no longer interested,“ according to the statement.

Applicants who encounter problems while using the online system, can email eperumahan@dbkl.gov.my with the title ‘Update Information Registration Application PA/PPR DBKL’ or call 03-26176014. —Bernama