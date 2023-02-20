DBKL may station enforcement officers at Pasar Borong Selayang and KL daily

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will conduct a detailed study on the proposal to station its law enforcers daily at Pasar Borong Selayang and Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah, said the stationing of enforcement officers in the two markets, if implemented, could deter Rohingyas from trading in the areas, although the illegal traders have already been raided by enforcement officers several times.

“The study will consider suggestions from traders and the public, who hope that this matter can be addressed without delay.

“However, we still need to pay attention to some issues, such as the strength of our personnel, so that this does not lead to other problems,“ he told reporters today after opening the Harmony Week programme 2023.

According to him, DBKL hopes that based on the study, a more comprehensive programme can be carried out in terms of enforcement at the two affected markets to ensure it can bring a positive and effective impact.

Mahadi said currently, DBKL was constantly monitoring the movements of these Rohingya traders through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. - Bernama