DBKL planning more flowering trees for ‘Sakura season’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) plans to plant more flowering trees such as Tekoma trees to beautify areas in the federal capital and promote it for tourism purposes.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said, however, before realising this wish, his team would focus on improving the cultivation and maintenance aspects to ensure the pollination cycle was done in an orderly way.

“Now, we have planted various shady trees around the capital, not only the Tekoma but also other flowering trees such as Mempat (Cratoxylum formosum), Bungor (Lagerstroemia speciosa), Cassia fistula, Jacaranda and others.

“All these flowering trees can beautify the roadside areas, public parks and open spaces,“ he told Bernama today.

Currently, in the capital, the community seems to be enjoying “springtime” as the Tekoma flowers are in full bloom with their pink and white flowers since last week.

The atmosphere in the city is likened to the cherry blossom season in Japan and South Korea, thus drawing out the community to enjoy the scenery and also receiving coverage from many parties, including the media.

So far, Mahadi said there are 10,030 Tekoma trees that have been planted throughout Kuala Lumpur with 1,173 of them along the roadsides.

“Most of the Tekoma trees are planted along such areas as Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Sri Permaisuri, Jalan Metroprima Kepong and New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

“They are planted in these areas because they are main roads and there are enough spaces for healthy tree growth as well as to beautify the roads when ‘spring’ arrives,“ he said.

Mahadi said DBKL would also work with the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia or the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute to propose conducting studies related to extending the flowering period.

Meanwhile, the phenomenon of the “Sakura season” in the capital also caught the attention of Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who suggested, through his official Twitter account, that more flowering trees be planted in the capital. — Bernama