DBKL planning to place automatic recycling machine at city’s popular spots

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is planning to expand the use of the Recycling Reverse Vending Machine (RRVM) at popular spots in the city soon.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah for a start, a unit of the automatic recycling machine has been placed at the bus stop in front of Menara DBKL 2, Jalan Raja Laut to see the suitability and effectiveness of its use for three months.

He said DBKL would implement the project extensively by placing units of the recycling machine at popular spots in the city such as on routes where people get public transportation as well as tourist venues such as the Saloma link pedestrian bridge and Dataran Merdeka

“Small rubbish such as plastic bottles, paper, aluminum cans can be disposed of into the automatic recycling machine and members of the public will be rewarded five sen for each of the recycled item, which will be transferred into their bank account,“ he said when met after the ceremony to launch the machine here today.

According to Mahadi, the project is a collaboration between DBKL and Orie Engineering Sdn Bhd and he hopes that city dwellers will use the 220-litre machine to recycle their rubbish which will help the city to tackle illegal waste disposal.

Meanwhile asked about the claim made by Pasar Dato Keramat traders that the developer appointed by DBKL had failed to redevelop the market after more than five years, Mahadi said he had instructed DBKL’s Economic Planning and Development Department to prioritise the reviewing of the project so that it could be expedited.

“I will have to find out the reason for the delay as it involves an agreement with a third party,” he said.

On June 11, another fire broke out and destroyed a shop lot at Pasar Dato Keramat (old market) in Jalan Keramat Dalam here, after more than 40 shops were burnt down in March last year.

In March this year, Mohd Zaili Mohd Zainordin, the project director for Sinotech Properties Development Sdn Bhd, the developer appointed to redevelop the market told Bernama that the redevelopment project was expected to start in 2024 in stages.

He said according to the plan, a modern market equipped with multi-story parking facilities as well as space for the wet and dry market would be constructed at the Perlis Satu Public Housing site next to the old market, adding that the new market could accommodate 333 traders.

He said blocks of serviced apartments consisting of 1,200 units would be constructed on the original site of Pasar Dato Keramat, adding that the entire project would take between five to seven years to complete. — Bernama