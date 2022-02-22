DBKL’s new enforcement building fully operational from today

KUALA LUMPUR: The administration of Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Enforcement Department, previously operating from its office ini Jalan Tun Razak here, has officially commenced full operations from its new building today.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the building named Menara Penguatkuasa in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here would be a symbol of DBKL’s success in forming city enforcement authorities and to realise Kuala Lumpur’s aspirations as a prosperous city for all by 2030.

He said the 15-storey building was also launched simultaneously with the DBKL Strategic Enforcement Plan 2022-2026 to establish terms and guidelines for the department as well as stakeholders in planning and ensuring the development of Kuala Lumpur continues to expand in line with holistic monitoring and enforcement.

“This will indirectly open up the space and opportunity for investors to invest in Kuala Lumpur and at the same time to bolster the country’s economy,“ he said when officiating the new building, here, involving an estimate cost of RM149 million.

The new building also consists of a nine-storey vehicle depot block equipped with an auditorium, operations control room and parade ground among others.

At the ceremony, Shahidan also announced that new uniforms (for the department) as well as ranks of the department would come into effect today involving 1,425 officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, DBKL in a statement announced that there are 107,547 traffic summonses that have not been settled in court, and until December last year, a total of 4,914 individuals have been blacklisted by the Road Transport Department.

In conjunction with Federal Territories Day and Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Jubilee celebrations (Feb 1), DBKL is offering traffic offenders special compound rates for 2022, effective Feb 16 to June 30, to settle traffic offences and avoid being blacklisted. - Bernama