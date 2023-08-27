DBKL shuts down premises in Jalan Bukit Bintang following semi-nude dance incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has ordered the immediate closure of a shop in Jalan Bukit Bintang, here after a video of semi-nude women dancing in front of the premises went viral on social media last week.

DBKL in a post on its official Facebook page informed that its Enforcement Department had carried out a special operation at the premises on Aug 23 and found that it had a composite retail store licence (dry goods only) to carry out supermarket activities.

However, according to DBKL, the premises was operated by four foreign workers - two Bangladeshis and two Iranians - who did not have valid work permits.

“Therefore, DBKL has issued one compound notice for employing foreign workers without a valid work permit and one compound notice for carrying out activities other than those permitted under the licence.

DBKL said according to the workers at the premises, the semi-nude dance incident took place on July 5, in conjunction with the outlet’s anniversary celebration. - Bernama