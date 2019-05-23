DBKL takes over management of Bukit Damansara community centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Damansara Community Centre which was previously managed by a private company was returned to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) effective April 1, said Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

She said the community centre built over 10 years ago was originally owned by DBKL before its management was handed over to a private company in 2015.

“DBKL had signed a four-year contract with the private company to manage the community centre which was renamed D’Lavender Hall.

“By right the term should end on Dec 31 but after appeals from residents and talks with the mayor (Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan), the contract was terminated on March 31 and the management returned to DBKL,“ she told a news conference here, today.

She added that the rental rate for the use of the community hall would also be reduced according to DBKL rates.

“Prior to this, the rental rate for wedding events or private functions was RM3,500 a day but the new rate set by DBKL has been reduced to only RM1,500 a day.

“The rental rate for badminton courts too has been reduced to RM8 from RM24 per hour, which will indirectly ease the burden of the surrounding population,“ she said.

DBKL Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports Department director Mohd Nazam Harun said members of the public could make online booking through http://appsys.dbkl.gov.my/kl-spef beginning from June 11.

Meanwhile Bukit Damansara Home Owners Association deputy chairman Datuk Zakaria Hashim said the association was grateful that their request for DBKL to takeover the management has been granted.

“It used to be very costly for the residents to utilise the services at the centre. Hopefully with the change in management, the local community will make full use of the available services,“ he said. — Bernama