DBKL to expand MYSchoolBus service by next year

KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to assist the B40 and M40 groups, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will expand the free school bus service or MYSchoolBus to 268 private low and medium low-cost housing areas by next year.

DBKL Community Development and Urban Wellbeing Department director Anwar Mohd Zain said the move to expand the service to assist the two groups in the lower income bracket involved 450 existing and new school bus operators in Kuala Lumpur, which could benefit 15,128 school students.

“The aim of this service is to reduce family expenses so that they will have extra money to spend.

“At the same time, the schoolchildren’s safety will be better secured and it will eliminate the bother of finding school bus services for children,“ he told reporters after the launch of the MYSchoolBus 2021-2022 Briefing Programme, here today.

The programme was launched by DBKL executive director (Socio-economic Development), Datuk Ibrahim Yusoff.

The MYSchoolBus programme is one of five initiatives under the Wilayah Prihatin introduced by the Federal Territories Ministry to alleviate the cost of living burden of underprivileged citizens.

Anwar said DBKL allocated RM23 million a year involving a total of 900 school buses under this programme.

“This programme initially only involved 9,704 students in the Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) areas since 2017. However, the programme is being improved from time to time by adding value to comfort, safety, and the ability to accommodate the number of students in need in line with its concept,“ he said.

Anwar added that DBKL has invited more school bus operators in Kuala Lumpur to participate in this programme to achieve the government’s objective.

Interested operators can register online at https://tinyurl.com/y7t3etr3 or scan the QR Code supplied before July 31. - Bernama