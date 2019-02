KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will hold an online application for the Ramadan Bazaar because of allegations that some stall holders had paid up to RM30,000 per lot, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said today.

He said DBKL charges RM400 to RM500 rental per stall, but after the rental goes through three or four hands the cost can skyrocket up to RM30,000.

“This because those who have been given the right to rent the stall have decided to rent it out and this continues until someone pays a very high rental,” Khalid told reporters after witnessing the Common Estate Agreement governing the TRX financial district with seven tenants.

“To prevent this ‘Ali Baba’ practice the ministry along with City Hall have decide to implement online applications for the bazaar. This will also ensure that the disabled and single mothers get a fair allocation.”

He said the plan is to move the bazaar from its old location to the pedestrian walkway along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (Jalan TAR), as two lanes of the road have been turned into walkways.

On the protest of moving the bazaar, he said there was an entrenched interest there who were against it, because they are afraid of losing their rights to the lots at the bazaar.

“Previously, City Hall used to give some 50 to 100 lots to certain associations who in turn supposedly rent it out to their ‘members’.

“We want to stop such practices by moving the bazaar and starting online applications, we will able to bring an end to these kinds of cartels,“ Khalid said.

Asked about the unhappiness of the residents and businesses over turning the Jalan TAR into a pedestrian walkway, he said only two of the four lanes have been converted.

He said public transport can still use the other two lanes and the ministry is also looking for ways to allow Grab cars to use the road.

“We have had meetings with everyone and the main issue is clearing the back lanes of petty traders as it is the alternative route for private vehicles,“ Khalid said.