DBKL to limit approvals for construction of highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will limit the number of approvals for the construction of new highways to overcome the problem of traffic congestion in the federal capital.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said this was one of the targets contained in the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Master Plan (PITKL) 2040 which has outlined the measures in managing road traffic in the capital city during peak hours.

He said the construction of new highways through city roads which are ‘pass through traffic’ will cause congestion following the entry of private vehicles into the city centre.

“But there are highway (networks) in Kuala Lumpur that are still disconnected ... so the construction of a connecting highway to an existing highway may be considered.

“Among the highways which have been identified are the KL Northern Dispersal Expressway (KL-NODE), Duta Ulu Klang Expressway 2A (DUKE 2A) and the New Pantai Expressway Phase 2 (NPE 2),“ he said at the launch of PITKL 2040 here today.

Mahadi said the plan focuses on the development of traffic models in 2020 as the current year and up to 2040 to project the target of the existing level of road service (LOS) to level C.

He said the plan, among other things, identified 50 roads that are disconnected (missing links) and nine roads that need to be upgraded to improve road network connectivity as well as to allow better traffic dispersion in the federal capital.

He said the plan also aims to achieve the percentage ratio of public transport users from 25:75 (25 per cent public transport and 75 per cent private vehicles) to 50:50 in 2025, 60:40 (2035) and 70:30 (2040).

“To implement the transition, the planning focus needs to be on expanding the rail transport network, increasing bus services, as well as increasing connectivity (feeder service) - that is, first mile and last mile services, which consist of pedestrians, bicycles and other micromobility devices.

“PITIKL 2040 has also proposed park and ride facilities at locations close to public transport stations,“ he said. - Bernama