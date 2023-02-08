DBKL to organise KL Chamber Concert Series 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: City dwellers are invited to attend the Kuala Lumpur Chamber Concert Series 2023 which will be held for free at Panggung Bandaraya, Jalan Raja on Aug 8 at 8.30 pm.

In a statement today, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the concert would also be held on Sept 19 and Nov 7.

“City folks will have the opportunity to enjoy classic tunes from entertainment legend the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee such as “Getaran Jiwa” and “Di Mana Kan Ku Cari Ganti”, as well as musical compositions from Beethoven, such as “Septet in E Flat Major, Op 20,” and pieces from Debussy, including “Reverie” and Ibert’s “Escales.” Additionally, there will be a selection of Hisaishi’s work from the renowned film Spirited Away,” the statement read.

It said the performances showcase several proficient orchestral groups in Kuala Lumpur, such as Orkestra Kuala Lumpur by DBKL, Orkestra Simfoni Kebangsaan by Istana Budaya and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra from the Petronas Philharmonic Hall.

“Those attending the concert are advised to take public transport to the venue. Paid parking is also available beneath Dataran Merdeka,” the statement added.

Those interested in attending the concert can register at https://tinyurl.com/2k7b5237 or email Isabella Pek at isabella@dbkl.gov.my for more information. -Bernama