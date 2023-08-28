DBKL, UITM sign MoU to enhance collaboration in communication field

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Teknologi MARA’s (UiTM) Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FKPM) today to strengthen and develop collaboration in the field of communication.

The MoU was signed by Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh and UiTM vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor.

Speaking at the event, Kamarulzaman said the MoU will be in effect for three years, with DBKL’s Department of Corporate Planning and its training institute serving as the executing departments.

He said the MoU focuses on teaching and learning, training or professional courses, workshops, seminars and research.

“The MoU with FKPM UiTM, experts in the field of communication, is important for DBKL as the entity responsible for managing Kuala Lumpur city to enhance the quality of service delivery to city dwellers and encourage sharing of skills and innovation among DBKL staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Roziah said the cooperation is in line with UiTM's aspirations to become one of the world’s leading universities by 2025, adding that it will also create opportunities for larger and more dynamic initiatives. -Bernama