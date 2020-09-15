DBKL uses body camera to enhance integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will increase the use of body camera to enhance integrity and prevent misconduct among its personnel when dealing with the public.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said five body cameras are currently being used as the pilot project, and the usage would be widen in the future.

“We are using five body cameras and will add up to 100 at the end of this year, before expanding the use of the equipment next year,“ he said in a press conference in conjunction with DBKL 51st Enforcer’s Day here, today.

Nor Hisham said the use of body camera is also hoped to improve effectiveness and fend off misunderstandings towards enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, he said DBKL has identified 50 flash flood hotspots in the city centre and would place water gauges at the affected areas soon.

“Many are low-lying areas, among them Kampung Periuk at Jalan Raja Alang and Lebuh Ampang,“ he said, adding that the water gauges would give information on water level and serve as an early warning for flood to the public. -Bernama