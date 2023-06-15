DBKL will revoke misused business licences, warns PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today made it clear that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will revoke the licences of traders and hawkers who lease them out to third parties, including foreigners.

He said the government and DBKL were now looking into methods on how to ensure that regulations are complied with for the benefit of local traders and hawkers.

“Along with the (DBKL) Mayor and its directors, I have plans on how to ensure (traders and hawkers) abide by regulations and for licences to be issued to (only) locals.

“If they (traders and hawkers) hand over the licences to others we will revoke them,” he told reporters after a meet and greet session with the Prime Minister at Pusat Penjaja Madani in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here today.

Also present was Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also reiterated his commitment to upgrade Kuala Lumpur’s facilities and image, including hawker stalls for the people’s comfort.

He said there were several areas where drainage and roofing will be fixed by this year.

Anwar prior to this had said that local authorities, especially in urban areas, must provide comfortable infrastructure facilities to hawkers and petty traders so that they can conduct business in a conducive environment.

He said proper facilities were important as hawkers and traders also contribute to the national economy.

Earlier, Anwar spent about 40 minutes mingling with traders at Pusat Penjaja Madani, which has since been upgraded through the Lestari Niaga @ Kuala Lumpur. He also had breakfast with them.

The initiative aims to upgrade existing petty trader and hawker stalls in the Federal Territories so that they are more conducive and comfortable.

The hawker centre, known as the Pusat Penjaja Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman before this, was built in 1974 with 20 stall lots. It was upgraded in March this year.

Among the works carried out were the replacement and improvements done on the roofing, rewiring and the replacement of fans, lights and broken pipes.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Anwar said the Pusat Penjaja Madani hawker centre initiative in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman was a collaboration between the Federal Territories Department (JWP) and DBKL.

It is aimed at beautifying the centre and providing comfort to traders to earn a living, besides one of many attractions for visitors, he said.

The prime minister said under the same initiative, DBKL was in the midst of conducting maintenance works at 68 DBKL-owned hawker centres around the capital.

“In the midst of constructing buildings and landmarks, we should not neglect hawkers and traders who also want comfortable spaces and facilities for themselves and their patrons,” he said. -Bernama