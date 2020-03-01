DBKU refutes move to evict Kuching Waterfront traders

KUCHING: The Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) today denied claims by certain parties that it plans to evict all traders at Kuching Waterfront from March in order to maintain the cleanliness of the tourist spot.

Mayor Datuk Junaidi Reduan said DBKU has never made such a decision in its plans to upgrade the vicinity of the waterfront.

“We are looking into the overall plan of the area, but this does not mean we will drive away the traders from the area,” he told reporters after a Plogging Walkabout With Mayor, organised by DBKU and Trienekens Sdn Bhd, here today.

According to him, the City Hall only decided to beautify Kuching Waterfront in order to restore its glory as a tourist icon of the city, and the allegations were mere rumours.

There are about 60 traders at the waterfront and DBKU is constantly monitoring the site to prevent illegal traders from setting up in the area, he added. - Bernama