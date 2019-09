KOTA BARU: The vehicle plate number ‘DDP 1’ fetched the highest bid at RM152,999 in Kelantan, during a five-day online bidding process from Aug 30 to Sept 3, undertaken by the state Road Transport Department (JPJ) through its JPJeBid system.

Department deputy director Nik Azhan Ab Hadi said the bid which was secured by a company, was among four bids made for the plate number.

The five days of bidding which featured the DDP series and attracted 1,354 bidders, also saw five other registration numbers, ‘DDP 9’, ‘DDP 55’, ‘DDP 88’, ‘DDP 27’ and ‘DDP 96’ securing high bids.

Speaking to the media at his office here today, Nik Azhan said four series of plate numbers comprising DDP, DDL, DDM and DDN had fetched a total of RM4.3 million in successful bids for 2019.

Prior to 2019, the department’s highest collection from bids, comprised RM7.3 million for the DDD registration series.

He added that plate numbers which had been purchased through the bidding system, needed to be registered for accompanying vehicles within 12 months of receipt of the offer letter issued by JPJ. — Bernama