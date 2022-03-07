Dead cats on beach: T’ganu Veterinary Dept conducts post mortem

BESUT: The Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has conducted a post mortem on the cats found dead, believed to have been killed or maimed, at Pantai Bukit Keluang yesterday and samples of the animal have been sent to the laboratory for analysis.

State JPV director Dr Anun Man said a team from the department’s Animal Welfare and Veterinary Enforcement Unit was sent to the scene after receiving the report.

There were a total of 15 cat carcasses of various ages, genders and colours, she told Bernama today.

She said the department has also opened an investigation paper to probe the case under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) .

She advised the public to lodge reports on animal welfare complaints through the MyAnimaWelfare website at https://awa/dvs.gov.my/support.

Meanwhile, Besut District Council president Mohd Fadli Ngah said although there were many stray cats roaming in the district, the council had never received any reports on their presence.

Yesterday, a video on the finding of the dead cats was , which was shared by Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) staff Badrul Hafeezy Ali, 35, became viral on Facebook and received various reactions from netizens. - Bernama