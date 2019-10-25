Dead dolphin found washed ashore on Sg Miri, Labuan Beach

LABUAN: The Labuan Marine Park, Veterinary Services Department and Labuan Fisheries Department are conducting an investigation after a male spinner dolphin was found dead with a wound at Sg Miri Beach here on Thursday afternoon.

The marine mammal experts of Turtle and Marine Ecosystem Centre (Tumec) Rantau Panjang has confirmed the adult dolphin belonged to the Stenella longirostris, a small dolphin found in off-shore tropical waters around the world.

The dolphin’s carcass was recovered by a local fisherman at around 2pm who immediately alerted the Labuan Marine Park director Anuar Deraman.

“When I saw the dolphin’s carcass, I informed Veterinary Services Department director Dr Marysia James Abie and she immediately dispatched her personnel Dr Larry Daves to conduct necropsy on the carcass,” he told Bernama.

The necropsy showed that the marine animal was injured with a wound in the upper body, most likely hit by the hard stone or objects, while it was still alive.

Anuar said the dolphin measured 2.3m in length and weigh about 70kg.

The Fisheries Act 1985 (Part VI, Aquatic Animals), specifies that no person (s) is to catch, take, harm, harass, or disturb any marine mammals in Malaysian waters, whether deliberately or accidentally.

Should an animal accidentally get caught (i.e., as bycatch), the act further specified that the animal, if alive, should be released immediately, and if dead, for the Department of Fisheries Malaysia be informed of the incident and the carcass, if any, shall be disposed of in accordance with the Department’s directions. — Bernama