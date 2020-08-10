Dead elderly woman with slash wound on neck found in house

ALOR STAR: The body of an elderly woman with a slash wound on her neck was found in a bedroom of her house in Jalan Anggerik, Bandar Aman Jaya, Sungai Petani, today.

Kuala Muda district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the body of the victim, Kuek Choo Hong, 61, was also covered in blood and her face had a pillow on it when found.

“The victim, a sales person at a supermarket, was staying in the house with her 62-year-old husband. At 1pm today, her elder sister went to the house together with the victim’s daughter and son-in-law after the victim did not turn up for work and failed to be contacted.

“The front door was found locked from outside while the air-conditioner was on. They broke the padlock and entered the house where they found the victim in her bedroom,” he said, adding that the police investigation found a 12-cm slash wound on her neck.

Shamsudin said police took some DNA samples including blood stains on the light switch and the victim was believed to have died more than 48n hours earlier.

He said police were tracking down the victim’s husband to facilitate the investigation.

“A neighbour told us that the victim’s husband was last seen leaving the house last Saturday in a Proton Iswara car, while her son-in-law said that the victim and her husband had often quarrelled,” he added.

The victim’s body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, here and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama