SEREMBAN: The wife of a man who is believed to have died after being splashed with acid in an incident at 3.31am last Saturday at Taman Pulai Impian, Sikamat has been remanded to facilitate investigations.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim in a statement here, today said apart from the woman, six men were also remanded.

“All seven suspects, aged between 15 and 41 years, have been remanded until Tuesday (Feb 2),” he said.

Mohd Said said a police report on the incident was lodged on Jan 23 and initial investigation found that the 43-year-old victim suffered 30 per cent burns after being splashed with a corrosive liquid believed to be acid.

However, the victim who was receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital succumbed to his injuries at 11pm, yesterday.

Mohd Said said the case was classified as murder and was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. -Bernama