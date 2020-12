BUTTERWORTH: A deaf-mute Korean priest was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here, today with molesting two Persons with Disabilities (PwD) a few years ago.

However, no plea was recorded from Jee Jon Hoon, 55, as Magistrate M.Kalaiarasi postponed the case to Jan 18 for mention for the court to get a Korean and international sign language interpreter.

Jee was charged with using criminal force on the two victims, aged 26 and 27, and are also deaf-mute, with intent to outrage their modesty at an apartment in Kampung Paya here at 12.20 am in October 2013 and between 11 pm and 1 am in July 2017, respectively.

The charge, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Azlin Zeti Zainol Abidin prosecuted, while lawyer G. Shanmugam, represented the accused. -Bernama