KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government today had implemented various initiatives for Islam and Muslims in the country.

He denied that Muslims under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) were threatened and those people who claimed that the voice “defending Islam” was not heard among leaders today because they were “deaf”.

“Because they are deaf. We have done so much for Muslims, for Islam, but they did not hear,“ he told reporters after the 20th Asian Association of Management Organisations (AAMO) Triennial Gala Dinner and Awards Night, here tonight.

Mahathir was commenting on the allegation made by Perlis Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin in a statement on his Facebook page that the voices “defending Islam” were hard to hear among leaders of the current administration.

Mohd Asri claimed that this made the people more convinced that Islam was not safe under the Pakatan Harapan government. — Bernama