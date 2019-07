KOTA BELUD: Falsifying identification documents is a grievous crime against the sovereignty of the country.

In this regard, said Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, the culprits must be punished appropriately.

He was commenting on the arrest in Semporna on July 23 of three men, including a National Registration Department officer who were believed to be involved in a fake identification document syndicate.

Meanwhile, he said it was incumbent on the people in Sabah to cooperate in safeguarding the state by not allowing illegal immigrants to infiltrate their surroundings and economic enterprises.

“Sabah needs a comprehensive and effective solution to the growing number of illegal immigrants in the state because the situation if not duly addressed could turn into a time bomb,” he said after launching the Kota Belud UPKO Family Day here today. — Bernama