Dealing with strays humanely

PETALING JAYA: Local authorities frequently round up stray animals, almost always dogs, hopefully for relocation purposes. But what is also becoming a norm is the cruelty the municipal workers display as they do their job.

Malaysian Animal Welfare Association vice-president Dr Praveena Rajendra said rather than the method used, it is the handling that inflicts injuries to the dogs.

“A catch pole can be used properly if the handler is well-trained. There are ways of doing it where any injury to the dogs is minimised.

“Use two catch poles instead of one – one to secure the dog’s neck and the other to support its hip. With the dog firmly secured on both ends, it can then be lifted safely into the holding lorry.

“This reduces the pain the loop inflicts on the neck due to the animal’s struggles and gravity. Carrying a dog by its neck is not right as the damage inflicted is painful and can even be fatal,” she told theSun.

Praveena was commenting on the Klang Municipal Council allegedly injuring a dog during an animal control operation. She said other humane capture methods include using a trap cage with bait and a pole with a net. If the dog is difficult to catch and these methods don’t work, the use of tranquillisers should be considered.

“The dosage should be administered and used only by a trained professional. Also, it must be done in a safe environment. Additionally, while the trap method may take longer, little to no harm is done to the animal,” she said.

On why there are still a huge number of stray dogs, she pointed to negligence as the root cause.

She said several factors can be highlighted but the one that tops the list is the inability to spay or neuter our strays effectively.

With a comprehensive plan, sterilising strays is deemed the most effective way to curb their breeding.

Although calls to embrace the Trap, Neuter, Release, Manage (TNRM) initiative are strong, the response to it from the public and local authorities has yet to be gauged.

“It should be made compulsory for pet owners to spay or neuter their animals.

“This is to prevent unnecessary breeding or dumping.

“Heavy penalties and fines should be imposed on those who continue to do so. Licensing of pets must be made compulsory.

“Finally, those who are looking to get a pet should opt for adoption from the local shelters instead of shopping for a pet,” she said.

Malaysian National Animal Welfare Foundation secretary Shrilan Sivagurunathan said the existing number of unneutered strays has increased as pets are often allowed to roam.

He said adopting strays should be encouraged as many animals in the shelters and even on the streets are potentially wonderful pets.

However, he said the approach should be case-based as each stray animal will have a different temperament and personality.

“The potential adopter’s lifestyle and expectations are important and need to be taken into consideration.

“In most cases, the adopters would expect an indoor lifestyle for their adopted cats because they feel the hygiene level is better or they live in a high-rise buildings.

“Some strays can adapt to living 100% indoors although some can never break away from being a free-roaming stray.”