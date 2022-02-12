Death in custody: Each case is investigated thoroughly - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police view each case of death in custody seriously and take comprehensive actions to ensure each of it is thoroughly investigated, said Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad.

He said the police would submit investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor office to ensure all aspects of the investigation were conducted by complying with all investigation procedures relating to cases of death in police custody under the Criminal Procedure Code and Practice Direction 2/2019.

“In this context, the practice of referring investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor is to obtain further advice and views on investigation procedures. This practice is to ensure that all legal provisions have been complied with and the investigation is complete,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said a complete investigation paper would be forwarded immediately to the Coroner’s Court for further action.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that there had been seven cases of death in police custody this year and investigations found that only one of them involved criminal elements.

Out of the seven cases reported, four of them were deaths in lockups, two cases involved death at the hospital and one case involved death on the way to the hospital. - Bernama