Death in Elmina plane crash classified as SDR

SHAH ALAM: The police have classified the death of the 10 victims in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, last Thursday, as a sudden death report (SDR) for now,

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said that the investigation was still ongoing and for now the police saw the crash as a mere accident.

“We will wait for the report from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is expected to be in a month, for further action, if necessary,“ he told a press conference which was called to announce the Selangor PDRM Merdeka Ride Carnival at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

He advised the public against making any speculation on the incident.

“If there is any information, pass it on to the police for further investigation, that is the best,“ he added.

Last Sunday, Hussein confirmed that there were no other victims involved in the incident, except the 10 whose identities had been confirmed.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The passengers were Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun, 53; Taufik Zaki, 37; Khairil Azwan Jamaludin, 43; Shaharul Amir Omar, 49; Naim Fawwas Muaidi, 35; and Idris Abdul Talib @ Ramali, 41.

Also killed were the pilot, Shahrul Kamal Roslan, 41, and co-pilot Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, 45,

The two civilians were p-hailing rider Muhammad Hafiz Muhammad Salleh, 32, and p-hailing driver Sharipudin Shaari, 51.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang. -Bernama