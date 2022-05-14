Death of 5 in fiery crash: Trailer driver expected to be charged on Tuesday

IPOH: The investigation paper on the trailer driver who was detained for investigation into a fiery accident that claimed five lives on the North -South Expressway northbound in Kuala Kangsar last Wednesday, will be handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor this Tuesday.

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the police were now completing the investigation paper, involving the 28 -year-old trailer driver.

“The investigation paper will be handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on Tuesday morning and if there are no problems, we will file a charge in the court in the afternoon,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said the police would also apply for an extension of the remand period on the driver at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

According to media reports, the trailer driver had been issued 22 traffic summonses, of which 21 0f thr summonses had been settled, including eight summonses for speeding.

The five victims killed in the road crash were housemates and students of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS). — Bernama