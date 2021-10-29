Death of nursing matron due to Covid-19, not vaccination side effects

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) today confirmed that the death of a nursing matron in the state was due to Covid-19 infection and not the side effects of vaccination against the disease.

In a statement today, Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman (pix) said upon checking, it was found that the matron was a cancer patient who was still on a two-year medical leave.

"She was offered to take the Covid-19 vaccine on Feb 17 but rejected it, saying that she was worried about its side effects. However, she later registered with MySejahtera and voluntarily gave permission in the form to receive the vaccine jabs.

“She received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on July 23 and had the symptom of fever 12 days later but did not seek treatment for it.

"She experienced breathing difficulty at her home and was taken by an ambulance to hospital on Aug 7, 16 days after receiving the vaccine injection.

“At the hospital, she was treated as a suspected Covid-19 patient in category five and the RTK Antigen test result found her to be positive of the viral infection,” he said.

Dr Sha’ari said the patient who required respiratory support was treated at the intensive care unit but her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed to have died on Aug 14 from Covid-19 infection and not from the vaccination side effects

He said the screening of close contacts found two of her family members also to be positive for Covid-19.

On Oct 22, a video recording went viral on social media claiming that a nursing matron in Selangor had died due to Covid-19 vaccination.-Bernama