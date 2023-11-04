Death penalty not proven as best preventive measure: Ramkarpal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill 2023 would not necessarily lead to an increase in serious crime cases, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said crime rates were not solely dependent on heavy punishment, and there was no study to show that death penalty was the best measure to prevent crimes.

“Before this, a committee led by a former Chief Justice had conducted a study on this issue and found that the deterrent effect is not as what was told. There are many factors that can affect crime rates, such as economic, social and psychological.

“Crime rates also depend on the effectiveness of law enforcement, the public’s understanding of the effects of crime and also the opportunity to commit a crime,“ he said when winding up the debate on the bill.

The bill was passed without amendments by majority voice vote after a debate by 17 senators.

Ramkarpal said the bill was an ‘omnibus’ act as it included amendments to the Penal Code, Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Arms Act 1960, Kidnapping Act 1961, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Strategic Trade Act 2010 and Criminal Procedure Code.

The House also approved the Death Penalty and Life Imprisonment Review (Federal Court Provisional Jurisdiction) Bill 2023 after it was debated by 12 senators.

The bill aims to empower the Federal Court to review the death penalty and life sentence of inmates following the abolishment of the mandatory death penalty. - Bernama