KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded 13 more deaths as Ops Selamat reached its 11th day.

Federal police corporate communications head Senior Asst Comm Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said 177 fatal accidents occurred between May 29 and today, resulting in 189 deaths.

A total of 25,532 vehicles were involved in road accidents over the last 11 days, she said in a statement, here today.

“Statistics compiled by the Federal Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department revealed the states with the highest fatalities are Selangor (33), Johor (28) and Perak (18),“ she said.

Errant road users in Selangor were issued 33,310 traffic summonses followed by 19,278 in Johor and 18,072 in Perak.

“A total of 501 break-ins were also reported during this period with 121 reported in Selangor, 51 in Sabah and 45 in Perak,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department head Supt Markandan Subramaniam said the state has recorded 609 accidents during Op Selamat.

He said of the total, 11 were fatal accidents involving 13 deaths.

Markandan said investigations revealed among major causes of the fatal accidents were vehicles skidding and veering towards the opposite lane, overtaking vehicles in a dangerous manner and impatient road users.

“Typically, accidents occur in areas that have been identified as ‘hotspots’ especially along the Kuala Krai-Gua Musang and Tanah Merah-Jeli-Gerik routes. On these roads, drivers need to be vigilant and exercise caution,” he added.

Ops Selamat 15 was launched on May 29 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season.

The road safety operation, which ends on June 12, focuses on six major offences namely driving on the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using hand phones without the “hands-free” mode, queue-jumping, speeding and beating traffic lights.