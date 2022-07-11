Deaths of two soldiers due to crush injuries from fallen tree

IPOH: A post-mortem conducted on two soldiers who died during an operation in the interior of Hutan Belum, Gerik yesterday revealed that the deaths were due to crush injuries from a fallen tree.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the post-mortem on the bodies of Sergeant Mohd Kamal Ramli, 41, and Corporal Muhammad Zaki Johari, 31, was conducted at the Penang Hospital Forensic Unit.

“Preliminary information from members of the patrol group (RJJ) revealed that there had been a storm in the sub-unit settlement area and a tree had fallen at about 1 am.

“After the situation became calm, a check revealed both personnel had died after a tree fell on them,” he said in a statement today.

He added that both victims were evacuated from the area using a helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force before being taken to the Penang Hospital.

Yesterday, the police have classified the deaths of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment personnel, as sudden death. - Bernama