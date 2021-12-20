Debate best method to enhance leadership qualities - Noraini

PUTRAJAYA: Debate is among the best method to sharpen one’s public speaking skills and enhance an individual’s leadership qualities, said Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She said the debating arena was a platform that could sharpen the mind of debaters to understand the narrative of various issues.

“In the context of higher education, debate teaches and guides students about the ins and outs of dealing with an issue by consensus by giving priority to general well-being. As such, students are trained to adapt to a broader and more mature thinking horizon.

“This is what we want to teach future graduates of institutions of higher learning (that is) precise communication skills in expressing their views, by relying on a balance of knowledge and morals,” she said at the Institutions of Higher Learning Royal Debate Summit 2021 here today.

Noraini said debating could also be a useful tool in the commitment to produce graduates who are mature in their thinking and have wholesome personalities.

“They are the future that we hope and believe in, capable of playing the role of a buffer as well as the voice that rejects ideologies that are not in line with the norms of our society, which is multi-racial and multi-religious,” she said.

A total of 42 teams representing 23 institutions of higher learning (IPT) in Malaysia took part in the hybrid Inter-IPT Royal Debate competition that was held online from Dec 10-12 and physically from Friday until yesterday. It was also divided into two categories - Bahasa Melayu and English.

The Royal Debate Summit saw Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) emerge champion to take home a trophy, RM5,000 cash, certificate and a book published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP).

The UIAM team, which was the opposition side, defeated Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UNISZA) as the proposer of the motion ‘Time for ASEAN to abandon its policy of neutrality”.

UIAM’s Mohamad Ilham Hafiz Azmi was adjudged the best debater, taking home RM1,000 cash, a trophy and a certificate.

The 22nd-edition of the Asian Parliament-style debate competition was hosted by Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia in collaboration with DBP. - Bernama