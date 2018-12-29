Debate by party wings, chairman’s policy speech: Focus on 2nd day Bersatu assembly

PUTRAJAYA: The annual general assembly of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which enters its second day today, will be filled with debate sessions by its Srikandi women’s wing and Armada youth wing.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will open the meetings of the two wings at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

The itinerary for today’s event will begin with Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun giving their respective policy speech in the morning, with the winding-up session to be held in the afternoon .

The debate session will be held behind closed doors.

Upon completion of the annual assembly of the party’s two wings, the focus will be on the policy speech by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is the party chairman, during the opening ceremony of the annual general assembly of Bersatu, a component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that also comprises PKR, DAP and Amanah.

The annual general assembly, which will be the first by Bersatu since PH came into power following its victory in the 14th general election, will be attended by about 1,550 delegates. — Bernama