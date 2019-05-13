Debt may be motive behind event planner’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR: A dispute over debt could have led to the murder of an event planner at a Ukay Perdana apartment in Ampang, near here, yesterday, police said today.

Ampang Jaya district police deputy chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan, when contacted, said a post-mortem conducted on the 33-year-old victim showed his death was caused by stabbings to the chest.

“Our investigations are leaning more towards debt as the motive and the hunt is on for the suspect,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that the victim was found lying in a pool of blood in the apartment when his friend discovered the body early Sunday.

Mohd Zaid said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama