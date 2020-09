KUALA LUMPUR: The judgment debtor summons filed by a Paris-based production company against Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun (pix) will be settled soon.

Her lawyer, Hussin Mohd Razak, told reporters that his client had proposed to the company, Sarl Novovision, to settle the case.

“She will discuss the amount agreed to by the company. My client also issued a number of cheques to the company today regarding the settlement ,” he said after the case management before High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli today.

He said the court set Oct 22 for case management for both parties to inform the status of their discussion and also ordered Rina to be present on the date.

“My client could not attend today’s proceeding due to emergency matters. God-willing, she will be present on Oct 22,” Hussin said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mark Ho, representing Sarl Novovision, said Rina had proposed for a settlement agreement with his client, but he could not reveal the terms of the settlement.

According to news reports, Rina, who was one of the directors of Eurofine (M) Sdn Bhd, Fine Mobile Network Sdn Bhd and Fine TV Network Sdn Bhd, had bought several comedy programmes and documentaries from Sarl Novovision production company between 2011 and 2013.

However, all three companies had been closed down between December 2013 and August 2015.

On May 2014, Rina and another party had made an assurance agreement with Sarl Novovision that they would bear responsibilities of all the companies.-Bernama