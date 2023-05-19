Debunking myths surrounding autism

PETALING JAYA: There is much misunderstanding about those suffering from autism, with some claiming Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is contagious, while others believe it is a “poor man’s disease” or that autistic people have no emotions.

However, ASD is merely a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The autistic often have problems with social communication and interaction. Often, they have repetitive behaviours or interests, and require different approaches to learning, moving or paying attention.

Clinical psychologist Prakash Ravindran said while there are no known causes for ASD, research has shown that there is a genetic component to it.

“Autistic individuals’ brains are wired differently in that they perceive and engage with the world differently.

“They also have specific interests and tend to sense things differently. However, because autism is a broad spectrum, it may be expressed differently across the board,” he said.

Prakash added that the myths about autism stem from a lack of awareness and understanding of the condition.

“Some people believe autistic individuals have no emotions. This is false. The autistic may not show their emotions, as they have trouble expressing themselves.

“Also, autistic individuals are not violent. There may be times when they express their emotions in more physical ways that some might consider to be aggressive. It is important to understand that this is merely an expression of the frustration they feel in communicating their wants and needs to others,” he said.

Early Intervention Programme (EIP) head Rusmawati Abdullah, who is also a member of the National Autism Society of Malaysia, said autism cuts across the board, with cases in every social stratum.

“While factors such as income, education and access to healthcare may influence the diagnosis and treatment, it is important to note that anyone can be afflicted with autism, since it is between 40% and 80% inherited through the genes.”

Rusmawati added that individuals from low-income or marginalised communities may face additional challenges in accessing diagnosis and treatment. However, the government has created the mySalam scheme, which is a form of assistance to help the needy.

“Autistic children may benefit from EIP that focuses on building social and communication skills. Government-funded programmes such as ‘Genius Kurnia’ provides early detection, diagnosis and intervention.

“The government must also provide programmes to support vocational training and employment for people with ASD, as it would benefit them when they grow older,” she said.

Early Autism Project (EAP) Malaysia director Jochebed Isaacs said autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder, and that children are born with it and the signs can be detected in early childhood.

“Autism is not a ‘disease’ and it is not ‘contagious’. However, it is urgent to identify it as early as possible as this offers the best chance to narrow the gap in development,” she said.

Jochebed added that EAP has initiated “The Hope Project” to increase accessibility to world-class services. This year, the project focused on the theme “Becoming Autism-Friendly” and shared some points during its campaign on how everyone can play their part in the community as well to be more accepting of individuals with autism.