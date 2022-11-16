Dec 16 decision on Altantuya family’s RM100 million suit

SHAH ALAM: The High Court has set Dec 16 to decide on the RM100 million lawsuit, filed by the family of Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu, in connection with her death in 2006.

The family’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, when contacted by Bernama, said that Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, who is now the Court of Appeals judge, will deliver the decision via online (Zoom) proceedings.

“The decision should have been delivered on Oct 19, however, the court postponed it. The new date (for the decision) is Dec 16,” she said.

Altantuya’s father, Dr Shaariibuu Setev, her mother, Altantsetseg Sanjaa, and the deceased’s two sons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, filed a lawsuit on June 4, 2007, claiming that the model’s death resulted in them suffering mental shock and psychological trauma, and sought compensation as well as exemplary and aggravated damages.

They named two former members of the Special Actions Unit (UTK), Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri, Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar, political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and the Malaysian government as defendants.

However, Altanshagai’s name was later removed from the list of plaintiffs when he died in 2017.

A total of 26 witnesses for the plaintiff, including Altantuya’s father and eldest son, testified in the trial which began in 2019. The government presented three witnesses, while Abdul Razak chose not to testify. - Bernama