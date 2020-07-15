Decision on Bernas’ monopoly must be announced soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The government must announce soon whether or not it is ending the monopoly enjoyed by Bernas, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The Kulim Bandar Baharu MP told a press conference at Parliament that the agreement to give Bernas sole right to import rice will expire early next year.

“There are just a few months left,” he pointed out. “The government has to decide whether or not it will allow new players into the rice import market.”

Malaysians consume about three million tonnes of rice a year, but local production accounts for only two million tonnes.

Saifuddin said Bernas is allowed to set its own price for the rice it imports.

The government can start by opening up the high end rice market to other players. This could help to determine if the price of imported rice such as Basmati is higher or lower than that set by Bernas.

“Only with available data can the government make informed choices,” he added.