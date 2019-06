KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government will announce next week whether a bilingual billboard at Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, should be pulled down.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix) said the matter was discussed by the state executive council and a decision on it had been reached last Wednesday.

“I have also had an audience with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah , to inform the matter and InsyaAllah, the decision will be announced next week,” he told reporters after opening the “Bridge of Dreams” at Eco Grandeur here today.

The event was also attended by EcoWorld chairman Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin and Paya Jaras Assemblyman Mohd Khairuddin Othman.

In November last year, Sultan Sharafuddin ordered for all billboards written in other languages, except Bahasa Malaysia, to be removed. — Bernama