Decision on compulsory vaccination soon: MOH

PETALING JAYA: The government is expected to make a decision soon on whether to make immunisation mandatory for all toddlers and children, according to the Health Ministry.

An aide to the Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said a task force that was set up to study its feasibility is scheduled to present its report and findings to the minister on Sept 5.

“Only after the tabling of the report will the matter be raised to the Cabinet. When exactly it will be tabled (in Cabinet) is uncertain yet,” he said in a WhatsApp message to the media yesterday.

“I will update on the latest development,” he added.

Dzulkefly had previously said the proposal to make immunisation mandatory was initially scheduled to be tabled on May 8 for approval from the ministry, before it could be presented to the Cabinet.

He had said that the task force would seek the views of various stakeholders, including government agencies, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), before drafting the proposal.

However, there has been no words as to why there was a delay of over three months since.

In March, Dzulkefly had said the ministry would need to amend the law before compulsory vaccination could be implemented, adding that the move to make it mandatory was necessary to protect children from 12 different diseases.

He added that the government allocates close to RM150 million each year for immunisation and that the figure is considerably lower as compared to having to treat such preventable cases.