Decision on Cradle Fund Ceo’s murder case today

KUALA LUMPUR: All eyes this morning will be trained on High Court Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman for his decision on whether Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers are to enter their defence or be acquitted from the murder charges of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan four years ago.

Judge Ab Karim is expected to announce the verdict at the end of the prosecution case at 9 am this morning.

On March 12, 2019, Samirah Muzaffar, 47, and the two teenagers, now aged 19 and 16, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, are all charged with murdering Nazrin at his house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am the following day.

The prosecution closed its case last Feb 14 after calling 57 witnesses, including the deceased’s older siblings, brothers Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Malek Reedzwan and sister Che Elainee; Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Edwin Galan Anak Teruki; Pathology Forensic officer from Kuala Lumpur Hospital Dr Siew Sheue Feng; Dr Prashant Sanberker and a security guard at the deceased’s residence, Raju Kumar Pandit.

The hearing of the case began on Sept 6, 2019. — Bernama