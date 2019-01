KUALA TERENGGANU: The decision of the government on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) must take into account the welfare of the 7,000 workers on the railway line in Terengganu.

Terengganu Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman, Azan Ismail (pix) said currently, the workers were still under contract to China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) which stipulated that they could not work with other companies before their contracts ended.

He said there were complaints from the workers that they risked legal actions if they flouted the employment contract.

He also expressed his concern that irresponsible quarters could take advantage of the situation by politicising the welfare of the 7,000 workers.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the final decision on the ECRL project had not been made and it was under the ‘still negotiating’ status. — Bernama