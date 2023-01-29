Decision on exco post to be known soon: Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The decision on whether to fill the Negeri Sembilan Human Resources, Plantation and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman post, which is currently vacant, will be known soon.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix), said that he will first discuss the matter with state DAP chairman, Anthony Loke, and then seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, before any announcement is made.

“We will discuss this with the state DAP chairman (Loke). There may be someone taking over (the position) or there may be a new one,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level Children’s Card launch ceremony here today.

He said they would then seek an audience with the state ruler, Tuanku Muhriz, to inform His Royal Highness about the situation. Any action will be announced later.

The post was previously held by Nilai assemblyman, J. Arul Kumar, who relinquished the position after being appointed as a political secretary to Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, from Jan 27. The appointment was approved by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Arul Kumar has been serving as the Nilai assemblyman since May 2013, in addition to serving as a member of the Negeri Sembilan executive council (Exco) since 2018. - Bernama