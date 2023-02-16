Decision on five men charged with murder postponed to March 22

IPOH: The High Court here today postponed to March 22 for decision on the case of five men charged with the murder of a man five years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Su Tiang Joo set the date after lawyer Charan Singh, representing all the accused, informed the court that his clients would send representations to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for review of evidence submitted in the case.

“Since the charges facing all the accused are very serious, the court allows a postponement,“ he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Saifulakmal Mod Said did not object to it.

The accused are C. Kartik Krishnan, 24, V. Sivabalan, 24, J. Jaya Ganesh, 25, A. Arjun, 26, and C. Sathis, 29, who were jointly charged with murdering Chung Thian Keong, 54, near a river in Kampung Baru Chenderong, Jalan Tanjung Tualang, Batu Gajah, between 7 pm on May 17, 2018, and 7 am the following day.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence upon conviction. - Bernama