SHAH ALAM: The state government will decide whether to allow the battery manufacturing plant in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat near here, to continue to operate or have it relocated, by the end of this month.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian (pix) said several agencies including the State Health Department, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Minerals and Geoscience Department, Selangor Water Management Authority and the Department of Environment (DOE) were investigating if the activities of the factory have caused environmental pollution.

“The Kuala Langat District Council (MDKL) has been tasked to coordinate and lead the investigation teams and to submit the findings to the Selangor Economic Action Council by mid-August so that a decision could be reached by end of August,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday residents in the vicinity held a peaceful rally to protest against MDKL’s move in issuing a temporary licence for the plant to operate, after Putrajaya DOE issued a letter of support.

Elaborating Hee said the state government had always been concerned about environmental problems and would not compromise with any party that violates or does not comply with existing standards and regulations.

“”However, the state government must also be fair to all stakeholders, including investors who do business here and have complied to all terms and conditions that have been set,“ he said while urging the residents to remain calm while waiting for the decision. — Bernama