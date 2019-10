KUALA LUMPUR: An application by former Communications and Multimedia minister, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pix) to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will be decided at the PKR Political Bureau Meeting on Oct 18.

This was confirmed by PKR secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a statement.

He said Salleh’s online application had been received and the party’s political bureau would discuss the matter before a final decision was reached on the status of the former Umno treasurer, he said when met at the Parliament lobby yesterday. — Bernama