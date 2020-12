KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on a sports bubble model which will be submitted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to the National Security Council (MKN) is expected to be known by next week.

According to Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, the model will be submitted to MKN today in an effort to revive football in the country which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a KBS ‘strategy to reactivate the sports arena not only the football league but also all sports facilities based on the new standard operating procedure (SOP) which is the sports bubble model.

“Let us all pray that MKN is open to accepting KBS’s proposal to help revive the national sports arena,“ he said at the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal disclosed this when replying a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Wira Othman Aziz on the government’s efforts to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic does not have a lasting effect on the country’s sports sponsors.

Commenting further, he expects sports activities to continue starting early next year based on the sports bubble SOP.

KBS was previously reported to be working with the National Sports Council and stakeholders to refine the sports bubble model for the continuation of sports activities cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama